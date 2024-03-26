NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NBSE) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 0.78 million NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NBSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.48 changed hands at -$0.52 or -51.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.81M. NBSE’s current price is a discount, trading about -1025.0% off its 52-week high of $5.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was -22.92% down since then. When we look at NeuBase Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 212.95K.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NBSE) trade information

Instantly NBSE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -52.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1500 subtracted -51.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.54%, with the 5-day performance at -52.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NBSE) is -47.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.44% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc shares while 12.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.75%. There are 12.77% institutions holding the NeuBase Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Greenlight Capital, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.66% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million NBSE shares worth $66279.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.76% or 65724.0 shares worth $31948.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd. With 18981.0 shares estimated at $9226.0 under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Discovery Fd held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 15655.0 shares worth around $7609.0.