Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVLA) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 4.78 million Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.34. With the company’s per share price at $0.12 changed hands at $0.0 or -5.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.96M. MVLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -2483.33% off its 52-week high of $3.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Movella Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

Instantly MVLA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -56.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3658 subtracted -5.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.66%, with the 5-day performance at -56.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) is -62.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51800.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.64 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Movella Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $9.45 million.

MVLA Dividends

Movella Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.03% of Movella Holdings Inc shares while 42.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.29%. There are 42.86% institutions holding the Movella Holdings Inc stock share, with Francisco Partners Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.70% of the shares, roughly 8.5 million MVLA shares worth $18.11 million.

KPCB XIII Associates, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.19% or 5.19 million shares worth $11.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $1.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 75682.0 shares worth around $40588.0.