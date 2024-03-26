MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ: HOLO)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.45 million MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.97. With the company’s per share price at $4.50 changed hands at -$0.36 or -7.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.73M. HOLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2411.11% off its 52-week high of $113.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 66.67% up since then. When we look at MicroCloud Hologram Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.95 million.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information

Instantly HOLO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.00 subtracted -7.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.80%, with the 5-day performance at -16.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) is -31.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

HOLO Dividends

MicroCloud Hologram Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.11% of MicroCloud Hologram Inc shares while 0.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.61%. There are 0.19% institutions holding the MicroCloud Hologram Inc stock share, with Xtx Topco Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 56779.0 HOLO shares worth $0.18 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 33243.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 28830.0 shares estimated at $72939.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.