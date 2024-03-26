Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MESO) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the latest trading session,, 28.08 million Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.04 changing hands around $0.84 or 38.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $345.61M. MESO’s current price is a discount, trading about -236.84% off its 52-week high of $10.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 47.04% up since then. When we look at Mesoblast Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 404.44K.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) trade information

Instantly MESO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 32.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.39 added 38.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.18%, with the 5-day performance at 32.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) is 48.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (MESO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mesoblast Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.15% over the past 6 months, a 35.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mesoblast Ltd ADR will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.70% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.89%. The 2024 estimates are for Mesoblast Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 5.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.80% per year.

MESO Dividends

Mesoblast Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Mesoblast Ltd ADR shares while 0.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.73%. There are 0.73% institutions holding the Mesoblast Ltd ADR stock share, with Penbrook Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million MESO shares worth $0.86 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.48 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Trust for Professional Managers-ActivePassive International Equity ETF. With 796.0 shares estimated at $2480.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Professional Managers-ActivePassive International Equity ETF held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 3905.0 shares worth around $12167.0.