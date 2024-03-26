Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session,, 4.26 million Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.95 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.37B. MPW’s current price is a discount, trading about -171.9% off its 52-week high of $10.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.92, which suggests the last value was 26.08% up since then. When we look at Medical Properties Trust Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.73 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Instantly MPW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.43 subtracted -0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.55%, with the 5-day performance at -10.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) is 2.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 196.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.84 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Medical Properties Trust Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.19% over the past 6 months, a -25.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Medical Properties Trust Inc will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $284.81 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Medical Properties Trust Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $311.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $350.21 million and $337.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Medical Properties Trust Inc earnings to increase by 163.46%.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 14.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.59. It is important to note, however, that the 14.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.53% of Medical Properties Trust Inc shares while 75.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.09%. There are 75.91% institutions holding the Medical Properties Trust Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 14.35% of the shares, roughly 85.97 million MPW shares worth $341.74 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.01% or 71.94 million shares worth $285.97 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 24.67 million shares estimated at $98.08 million under it, the former controlled 4.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 18.77 million shares worth around $74.6 million.