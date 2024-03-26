Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA)

In the latest trading session,, 0.63 million Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $68.85 changing hands around $0.6 or 0.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.83B. CAVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.51% off its 52-week high of $69.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.05, which suggests the last value was 57.81% up since then. When we look at Cava Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Instantly CAVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 69.66 added 0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.19%, with the 5-day performance at 5.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) is 36.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.68 days.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cava Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 112.37% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $243.03 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Cava Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $212.45 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for Cava Group Inc earnings to increase by 10.25%.

CAVA Dividends

Cava Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.79% of Cava Group Inc shares while 70.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.81%. There are 70.53% institutions holding the Cava Group Inc stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 28.08% of the shares, roughly 32.01 million CAVA shares worth $2.2 billion.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.79% or 11.16 million shares worth $768.48 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 7.07 million shares estimated at $487.09 million under it, the former controlled 6.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million shares worth around $220.12 million.