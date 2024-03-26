Let’s Jump Into The SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session,, 6.13 million SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.95 changing hands around $0.22 or 12.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $506.65M. SNDL’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.03% off its 52-week high of $2.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 35.9% up since then. When we look at SNDL Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 30.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9599 added 12.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.60%, with the 5-day performance at 30.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 43.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.54 days.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SNDL Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.49% over the past 6 months, a 83.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $719.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SNDL Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $153.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $667.76 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.97%. The 2024 estimates are for SNDL Inc earnings to increase by 102.30%.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 13 and May 17.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of SNDL Inc shares while 9.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.25%. There are 9.19% institutions holding the SNDL Inc stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.14% of the shares, roughly 5.03 million SNDL shares worth $9.76 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.63% or 1.49 million shares worth $2.89 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. With 7.02 million shares estimated at $13.6 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $1.96 million.