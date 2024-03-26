Let’s Jump Into The Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ: SMFL) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.91 million Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $0.86 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.54M. SMFL’s last price was a discount, traded about -8402.33% off its 52-week high of $73.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 62.79% up since then. When we look at Smart for Life Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 656.20K.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Instantly SMFL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0500 subtracted -3.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.88%, with the 5-day performance at 12.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Smart for Life Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.84% over the past 6 months, a 81.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Smart for Life Inc will rise 86.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -41.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.67 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Smart for Life Inc earnings to decrease by -717.84%.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.79% of Smart for Life Inc shares while 28.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.97%. There are 28.16% institutions holding the Smart for Life Inc stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.84% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million SMFL shares worth $0.15 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 83128.0 shares worth $64008.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.