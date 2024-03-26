Let’s Dive Into The Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session,, 0.58 million Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.64 changed hands at -$0.04 or -6.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $0.18M. VLCN’s current price is a discount, trading about -58962.5% off its 52-week high of $378.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Volcon Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Instantly VLCN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7500 subtracted -6.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.70%, with the 5-day performance at -3.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) is -23.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Volcon Inc (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Volcon Inc will rise 15.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $752k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 127.40%.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.57% of Volcon Inc shares while 1.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.88%. There are 1.83% institutions holding the Volcon Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 2133.0 VLCN shares worth $1364.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 2432.0 shares worth $1556.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 60576.0 shares estimated at $38762.0 under it, the former controlled 0.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 25327.0 shares worth around $16206.0.