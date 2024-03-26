Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KZR) Lose -6.11%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s per share price at $0.92 changed hands at -$0.05 or -6.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.61M. KZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -306.52% off its 52-week high of $3.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 27.17% up since then. When we look at Kezar Life Sciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 667.42K.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

Instantly KZR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0400 subtracted -6.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.42%, with the 5-day performance at 5.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) is 1.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.9 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kezar Life Sciences Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.74% over the past 6 months, a 10.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.06%. The 2024 estimates are for Kezar Life Sciences Inc earnings to increase by 1.86%.

KZR Dividends

Kezar Life Sciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.81% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc shares while 67.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.79%. There are 67.98% institutions holding the Kezar Life Sciences Inc stock share, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.86% of the shares, roughly 7.17 million KZR shares worth $17.56 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.36% or 6.08 million shares worth $14.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.88 million shares estimated at $4.6 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $2.39 million.