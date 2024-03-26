Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 0.49 million Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.30. With the company’s per share price at $2.98 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.49M. KAVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -580.2% off its 52-week high of $20.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 62.75% up since then. When we look at Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Instantly KAVL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 75.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.89 added 1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.40%, with the 5-day performance at 75.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ:KAVL) is 41.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17020.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (KAVL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 275.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $20.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.85 million and $3.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 292.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 570.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -252.44%.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 26 and April 02.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.96% of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc shares while 1.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.45%. There are 1.87% institutions holding the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.15% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million KAVL shares worth $0.58 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.53% or 0.13 million shares worth $98293.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.58 million shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.12 million.