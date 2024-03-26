Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.01 million Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.95. With the company’s per share price at $5.42 changed hands at -$0.18 or -3.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $545.36M. JMIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.45% off its 52-week high of $8.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 59.04% up since then. When we look at Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 million.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.62 subtracted -3.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.54%, with the 5-day performance at -18.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) is 26.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.52 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $44.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $57.32 million and $50.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.53%. The 2024 estimates are for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR earnings to increase by 66.00%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 21 and May 27.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares while 16.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.89%. There are 16.89% institutions holding the Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.26% of the shares, roughly 9.37 million JMIA shares worth $32.03 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.38% or 1.4 million shares worth $4.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 6.72 million shares estimated at $18.76 million under it, the former controlled 6.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $2.18 million.