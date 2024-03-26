Is Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 0.41 million Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.55 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $437.93M. URG’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.68% off its 52-week high of $2.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 47.1% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6500 subtracted -2.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.97%, with the 5-day performance at 4.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is -2.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ur-Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.76% over the past 6 months, a 75.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ur-Energy Inc. will rise 100.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 147.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.72 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ur-Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $7.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.2 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 141.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Ur-Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 86.67%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 29 and May 03.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares while 59.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.16%. There are 59.18% institutions holding the Ur-Energy Inc. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.43% of the shares, roughly 23.74 million URG shares worth $37.28 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.64% or 21.52 million shares worth $33.79 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 17.17 million shares estimated at $26.96 million under it, the former controlled 6.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 5.02% of the shares, roughly 14.15 million shares worth around $22.22 million.