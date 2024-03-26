Is UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session,, 0.5 million UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.55 changing hands around $0.05 or 1.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $531.08M. TIGR’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.38% off its 52-week high of $5.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.31, which suggests the last value was 34.93% up since then. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.49 added 1.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.68%, with the 5-day performance at -20.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) is -10.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.86 days.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.70% up from the last financial year.

The 2024 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 8.42%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 28 and June 03.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.52% of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR shares while 9.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.36%. There are 9.84% institutions holding the UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR stock share, with Man Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.70% of the shares, roughly 2.74 million TIGR shares worth $9.61 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.26% or 2.02 million shares worth $7.08 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. With 1.03 million shares estimated at $3.63 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.37 million.