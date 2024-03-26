Is U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 10.43 million U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.05 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.89M. UCAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -149900.0% off its 52-week high of $75.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05. When we look at U Power Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.19 million.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Instantly UCAR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0590 subtracted -0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.03%, with the 5-day performance at 8.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) is -26.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

UCAR Dividends

U Power Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.39% of U Power Ltd shares while 11.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.78%. There are 11.09% institutions holding the U Power Ltd stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 38122.0 UCAR shares worth $0.27 million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 25000.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.