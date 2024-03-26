Is Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.3 million Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.08. With the company’s per share price at $0.06 changed hands at $0.0 or -2.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.73M. SBFM’s last price was a discount, traded about -2233.33% off its 52-week high of $1.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.65 million.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Instantly SBFM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0644 subtracted -2.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.78%, with the 5-day performance at 7.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) is 9.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $7 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.97%.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 03 and April 04.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.45% of Sunshine Biopharma Inc shares while 6.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.19%. There are 6.51% institutions holding the Sunshine Biopharma Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.42% of the shares, roughly 2.19 million SBFM shares worth $1.08 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 0.29 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.