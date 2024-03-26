Is Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 0.91 million Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $12.43 changed hands at $0.4 or 3.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $275.08M. SPIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.07% off its 52-week high of $19.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.80, which suggests the last value was 77.47% up since then. When we look at Spire Global Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 437.10K.

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Instantly SPIR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.40 added 3.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.95%, with the 5-day performance at 1.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) is 14.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.73 days.

Spire Global Inc (SPIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spire Global Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 148.10% over the past 6 months, a 95.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spire Global Inc will rise 31.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.12 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Spire Global Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $36.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.17 million and $26.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for Spire Global Inc earnings to increase by 61.99%.

SPIR Dividends

Spire Global Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.48% of Spire Global Inc shares while 20.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.25%. There are 20.58% institutions holding the Spire Global Inc stock share, with Deer Management Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.11% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million SPIR shares worth $11.31 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.82% or 0.62 million shares worth $7.76 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $4.63 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $2.78 million.