Is Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ: STI) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 0.8 million Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $2.91 changed hands at -$0.32 or -9.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $238.21M. STI’s last price was a discount, traded about -375.95% off its 52-week high of $13.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 87.29% up since then. When we look at Solidion Technology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.46 million.

Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) trade information

Instantly STI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.75 subtracted -9.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.21%, with the 5-day performance at 6.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) is 506.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

Solidion Technology Inc (STI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.37 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Solidion Technology Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2020 will be $2.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.39 billion and $2.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.70%.

STI Dividends

Solidion Technology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 78.23% of Solidion Technology Inc shares while 1.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.95%. There are 1.51% institutions holding the Solidion Technology Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2019, the company held 7.91% of the shares, roughly 35.11 million STI shares worth $2.42 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.64% or 33.94 million shares worth $2.34 billion as of Sep 29, 2019.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2019 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Income Fund of America Inc. With 12.28 million shares estimated at $771.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 10.42 million shares worth around $716.71 million.