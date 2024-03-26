Is Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session,, 0.7 million Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.53 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $987.13M. RLAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -155.38% off its 52-week high of $19.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.95, which suggests the last value was 20.98% up since then. When we look at Relay Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Instantly RLAY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.31 subtracted -0.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.65%, with the 5-day performance at -3.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) is -25.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.58 days.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Relay Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.52% over the past 6 months, a -1.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Relay Therapeutics Inc will rise 10.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -99.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70k. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Relay Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $70k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $226k and $750k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -69.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -90.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.74%. The 2024 estimates are for Relay Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -3.44%.

RLAY Dividends

Relay Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.49% of Relay Therapeutics Inc shares while 99.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.71%. There are 99.12% institutions holding the Relay Therapeutics Inc stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 21.27% of the shares, roughly 27.9 million RLAY shares worth $211.8 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.12% or 10.65 million shares worth $80.84 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 3.65 million shares estimated at $27.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $23.54 million.