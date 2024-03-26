Is Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session,, 1.01 million Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.31 changed hands at -$0.09 or -3.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.93M. RVSN’s current price is a discount, trading about -911.69% off its 52-week high of $23.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 56.28% up since then. When we look at Rail Vision Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.89 million.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Instantly RVSN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. The drop to weekly highs of 2.58 subtracted -3.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.55%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) is -13.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 137.50% up from the last financial year. Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $400k. Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.85%.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.24% of Rail Vision Ltd shares while 0.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.81%. There are 0.99% institutions holding the Rail Vision Ltd stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 27819.0 RVSN shares worth $63424.0.

Ria Advisory Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 23000.0 shares worth $52437.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 779.0 shares estimated at $1776.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.