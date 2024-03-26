Is Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QH) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session,, 5.61 million Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.44 changed hands at -$0.83 or -65.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.11M. QH’s current price is a discount, trading about -1127.27% off its 52-week high of $5.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was -127.27% down since then. When we look at Quhuo Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.78K.

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

Instantly QH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -64.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3400 subtracted -65.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.41%, with the 5-day performance at -64.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QH) is -63.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8800.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Quhuo Ltd ADR shares while 17.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.53%. There are 17.53% institutions holding the Quhuo Ltd ADR stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.21% of the shares, roughly 11683.0 QH shares worth $23716.0.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 3000.0 shares worth $6090.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 348.0 shares estimated at $626.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.