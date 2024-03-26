Is Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session,, 0.51 million Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.17 changed hands at -$0.24 or -2.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.36B. OCUL’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.34% off its 52-week high of $11.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 78.19% up since then. When we look at Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) trade information

Instantly OCUL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.28 subtracted -2.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 105.61%, with the 5-day performance at -5.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) is -7.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ocular Therapeutix Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 187.46% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ocular Therapeutix Inc will rise 56.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.38 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $16.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.37 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.38%. The 2024 estimates are for Ocular Therapeutix Inc earnings to increase by 28.71%.

OCUL Dividends

Ocular Therapeutix Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.68% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc shares while 50.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.03%. There are 50.11% institutions holding the Ocular Therapeutix Inc stock share, with Deep Track Capital, Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.21% of the shares, roughly 9.23 million OCUL shares worth $85.66 million.

VR Adviser, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.23% or 7.78 million shares worth $72.16 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.29 million shares estimated at $30.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $18.38 million.