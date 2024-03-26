Is NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session,, 1.8 million NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.55 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.07B. NXE’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.07% off its 52-week high of $8.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.49, which suggests the last value was 53.77% up since then. When we look at NexGen Energy Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.39 million.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Instantly NXE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.96 subtracted -0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.79%, with the 5-day performance at 3.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) is 8.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.65 days.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NexGen Energy Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.26% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NexGen Energy Ltd will fall -200.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 88.13%. The 2024 estimates are for NexGen Energy Ltd earnings to decrease by -182.23%.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.03% of NexGen Energy Ltd shares while 48.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.55%. There are 48.33% institutions holding the NexGen Energy Ltd stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.05% of the shares, roughly 21.15 million NXE shares worth $99.61 million.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.18% or 16.62 million shares worth $78.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. With 22.3 million shares estimated at $133.15 million under it, the former controlled 4.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held about 1.95% of the shares, roughly 10.18 million shares worth around $47.95 million.