Is New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 20.73 million New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $3.33 changed hands at -$0.21 or -5.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.66B. NYCB’s last price was a discount, traded about -327.03% off its 52-week high of $14.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 48.95% up since then. When we look at New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 35.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.42 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Instantly NYCB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.81 subtracted -5.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.45%, with the 5-day performance at -8.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is -26.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New York Community Bancorp Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.08% over the past 6 months, a -80.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New York Community Bancorp Inc. will fall -134.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -95.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $653.38 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $647.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $524.83 million and $779.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings to decrease by -104.93%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.30% per year.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and April 30. The 16.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 16.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.28% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares while 68.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.59%. There are 68.70% institutions holding the New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.71% of the shares, roughly 84.61 million NYCB shares worth $951.01 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.10% or 73.0 million shares worth $820.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.6 million shares estimated at $256.23 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 22.52 million shares worth around $253.11 million.