Is MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 1.54 million MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $0.81 changed hands at -$0.1 or -10.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $523.81M. MPLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -182.72% off its 52-week high of $2.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 24.69% up since then. When we look at MultiPlan Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Instantly MPLN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9402 subtracted -10.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.55%, with the 5-day performance at 20.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) is -26.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.23 days.

MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $244.12 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that MultiPlan Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $252.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $236.59 million and $237.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for MultiPlan Corp earnings to decrease by -37.86%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.80% per year.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.13% of MultiPlan Corp shares while 85.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.55%. There are 85.94% institutions holding the MultiPlan Corp stock share, with H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 32.87% of the shares, roughly 215.51 million MPLN shares worth $175.19 million.

Public Investment Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.82% or 51.25 million shares worth $41.66 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.62 million shares estimated at $11.89 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 12.04 million shares worth around $9.78 million.