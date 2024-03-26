Is Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.06 million Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -6.99. With the company’s per share price at $10.43 changed hands at $0.65 or 6.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $293.71M. MNMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.42% off its 52-week high of $11.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.41, which suggests the last value was 76.89% up since then. When we look at Mind Medicine Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Instantly MNMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.78 added 6.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 184.97%, with the 5-day performance at 5.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 112.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.11 days.

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mind Medicine Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 188.92% over the past 6 months, a 30.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mind Medicine Inc will rise 35.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.29%. The 2024 estimates are for Mind Medicine Inc earnings to increase by 36.53%.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.45% of Mind Medicine Inc shares while 25.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.08%. There are 25.44% institutions holding the Mind Medicine Inc stock share, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.99% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million MNMD shares worth $2.85 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 0.57 million shares worth $2.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.55 million shares estimated at $1.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.63 million.