Is Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 2.01 million Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at -$0.08 or -13.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.40M. LXEH’s last price was a discount, traded about -1176.47% off its 52-week high of $6.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 21.57% up since then. When we look at Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 634.69K.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information

Instantly LXEH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -91.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.2900 subtracted -13.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.82%, with the 5-day performance at -91.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) is -90.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10690.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

LXEH Dividends

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR shares while 0.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.26%. There are 0.26% institutions holding the Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 32947.0 LXEH shares worth $19053.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 28162.0 shares worth $16286.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.