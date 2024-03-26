Is IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BACK) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BACK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.18. With the company’s per share price at $2.42 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.76M. BACK’s last price was a discount, traded about -338.84% off its 52-week high of $10.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.22, which suggests the last value was 49.59% up since then. When we look at IMAC Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BACK) trade information

Instantly BACK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 63.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.94 subtracted -2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.50%, with the 5-day performance at 63.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BACK) is 65.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58170.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.

IMAC Holdings Inc (BACK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IMAC Holdings Inc will rise 89.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -62.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that IMAC Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.47 million and $2.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -71.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -52.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -142.27%.

BACK Dividends

IMAC Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BACK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.51% of IMAC Holdings Inc shares while 5.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.03%. There are 5.80% institutions holding the IMAC Holdings Inc stock share, with Kestra Advisory Services, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 56383.0 BACK shares worth $0.19 million.

Osaic Holdings Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 30364.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 3744.0 shares estimated at $14545.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1827.0 shares worth around $7097.0.