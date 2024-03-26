Is Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 0.92 million Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $1.31 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $295.51M. GOSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.51% off its 52-week high of $1.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 65.65% up since then. When we look at Gossamer Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Instantly GOSS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4400 subtracted -2.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.56%, with the 5-day performance at -5.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) is 0.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.54 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gossamer Bio Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 63.81% over the past 6 months, a 38.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gossamer Bio Inc will rise 65.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.99%. The 2024 estimates are for Gossamer Bio Inc earnings to increase by 36.87%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.26% of Gossamer Bio Inc shares while 93.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.46%. There are 93.30% institutions holding the Gossamer Bio Inc stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.21% of the shares, roughly 4.97 million GOSS shares worth $5.97 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.87% or 4.21 million shares worth $5.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.06 million shares estimated at $2.47 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $1.35 million.