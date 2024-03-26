Is Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the latest trading session,, 3.26 million Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.91 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.70B. DNN’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.57% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 49.21% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.74 million.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0100 subtracted -2.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.91%, with the 5-day performance at 4.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) is 6.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.87 days.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Denison Mines Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.05% over the past 6 months, a -114.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 142.90% up from the last financial year.

The 2024 estimates are for Denison Mines Corp earnings to decrease by -118.36%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.37% of Denison Mines Corp shares while 49.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.99%. There are 49.80% institutions holding the Denison Mines Corp stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.15% of the shares, roughly 54.77 million DNN shares worth $105.16 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.50% or 49.01 million shares worth $94.1 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. With 45.63 million shares estimated at $87.61 million under it, the former controlled 5.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held about 4.77% of the shares, roughly 42.5 million shares worth around $81.6 million.