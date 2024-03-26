Is Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 8.32 million Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.41 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $204.92M. BTBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -118.67% off its 52-week high of $5.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 47.72% up since then. When we look at Bit Digital Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.41 million.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.65 added 0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.03%, with the 5-day performance at 11.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) is -10.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bit Digital Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.87% over the past 6 months, a 75.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bit Digital Inc will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 120.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.18 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Bit Digital Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $24.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.75 million and $9.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 237.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 173.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.79%. The 2024 estimates are for Bit Digital Inc earnings to increase by 22.22%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and April 30.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Bit Digital Inc shares while 42.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.17%. There are 42.95% institutions holding the Bit Digital Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.50% of the shares, roughly 5.36 million BTBT shares worth $21.76 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.41% or 3.64 million shares worth $14.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.17 million shares estimated at $5.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $3.91 million.