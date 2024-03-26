Is Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 2.75 million Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.24. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.86M. ATXI’s last price was a discount, traded about -750.0% off its 52-week high of $1.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 31.25% up since then. When we look at Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.47 million.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Instantly ATXI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1700 added 2.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.73%, with the 5-day performance at -3.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) is 15.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avenue Therapeutics Inc will rise 91.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.80% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.07%.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 14.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.88% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc shares while 2.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.14%. There are 2.80% institutions holding the Avenue Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.20% of the shares, roughly 88645.0 ATXI shares worth $13739.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 52160.0 shares worth $8084.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 46293.0 shares estimated at $7175.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 44652.0 shares worth around $6921.0.