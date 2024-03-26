Is ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session,, 22.54 million ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.20 changing hands around $0.15 or 14.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.67M. ABVC’s current price is a discount, trading about -700.0% off its 52-week high of $9.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 44.17% up since then. When we look at ABVC BioPharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 94630.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

Instantly ABVC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4500 added 14.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.45%, with the 5-day performance at 7.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) is -3.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -84.30% down from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that ABVC BioPharma Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $16k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $313k and $42k respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -61.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.78%.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 13 and May 17.

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.97% of ABVC BioPharma Inc shares while 2.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.33%. There are 2.43% institutions holding the ABVC BioPharma Inc stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.34% of the shares, roughly 36100.0 ABVC shares worth $42955.0.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 27247.0 shares worth $32421.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 27247.0 shares estimated at $32421.0 under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 14489.0 shares worth around $17240.0.