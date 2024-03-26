Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session,, 0.61 million Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.02 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $224.24M. IRBT’s current price is a discount, trading about -542.02% off its 52-week high of $51.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.90, which suggests the last value was 1.5% up since then. When we look at Irobot Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

Instantly IRBT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.92 added 0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.28%, with the 5-day performance at -9.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) is -33.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.77 days.

Irobot Corp (IRBT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Irobot Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.72% over the past 6 months, a 54.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Irobot Corp will fall -19.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $144.98 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Irobot Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $167.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $160.29 million and $236.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -29.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Irobot Corp earnings to increase by 52.87%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.00% per year.

IRBT Dividends

Irobot Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 11.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.14% of Irobot Corp shares while 79.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.42%. There are 79.68% institutions holding the Irobot Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 17.03% of the shares, roughly 4.76 million IRBT shares worth $38.2 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.68% or 2.99 million shares worth $23.96 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. With 1.9 million shares estimated at $15.24 million under it, the former controlled 6.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held about 3.55% of the shares, roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $7.97 million.