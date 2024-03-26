Investor Confidence Inclines As Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) Shares Gain $13.01

In the last trading session, 21.18 million Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.22. With the company’s per share price at $49.95 changed hands at $13.01 or 35.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.86B. DWAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.56% off its 52-week high of $58.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.40, which suggests the last value was 75.18% up since then. When we look at Digital World Acquisition Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Instantly DWAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 40.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 52.80 added 35.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 185.43%, with the 5-day performance at 40.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) is 0.54% up.

DWAC Dividends

Digital World Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.78% of Digital World Acquisition Corp shares while 5.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.57%. There are 5.36% institutions holding the Digital World Acquisition Corp stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.55% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million DWAC shares worth $5.85 million.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 57832.0 shares worth $0.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 17141.0 shares estimated at $0.22 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.