Investor Confidence Inclines As Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Shares Gain $0.38

In the latest trading session,, 0.85 million Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.75 changing hands around $0.38 or 3.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $338.99M. AEHR’s current price is a discount, trading about -360.43% off its 52-week high of $54.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.53, which suggests the last value was 10.38% up since then. When we look at Aehr Test Systems’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Instantly AEHR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.45 added 3.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.71%, with the 5-day performance at -18.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is -27.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.41 days.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aehr Test Systems share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.52% over the past 6 months, a 35.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aehr Test Systems will fall -87.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.77 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Aehr Test Systems’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2024 will be $19.55 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 90.24%. The 2024 estimates are for Aehr Test Systems earnings to decrease by -19.14%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.86% of Aehr Test Systems shares while 73.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.13%. There are 73.55% institutions holding the Aehr Test Systems stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.20% of the shares, roughly 2.08 million AEHR shares worth $24.27 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.23% or 1.51 million shares worth $17.62 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.89 million shares estimated at $10.35 million under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $7.91 million.