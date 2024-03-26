Investing In Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session,, 1.02 million Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.08 changing hands around $2.98 or 9.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.17B. TNDM’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.53% off its 52-week high of $43.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.82, which suggests the last value was 58.22% up since then. When we look at Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) trade information

Instantly TNDM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.75 added 9.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.82%, with the 5-day performance at 7.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) is 14.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.04 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tandem Diabetes Care Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 71.11% over the past 6 months, a -3.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will fall -19.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -70.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $174.22 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $204.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $170.23 million and $197.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.11%. The 2024 estimates are for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc earnings to increase by 50.91%.

TNDM Dividends

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc shares while 110.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.98%. There are 110.27% institutions holding the Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 14.09% of the shares, roughly 9.25 million TNDM shares worth $303.44 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.70% or 7.02 million shares worth $230.46 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 4.61 million shares estimated at $151.23 million under it, the former controlled 7.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.74% of the shares, roughly 4.43 million shares worth around $145.25 million.