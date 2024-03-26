Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: IVP) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 3.91 million Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.05 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.42M. IVP’s last price was a discount, traded about -8100.0% off its 52-week high of $4.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.08 million.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) trade information

Instantly IVP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0550 subtracted -0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.52%, with the 5-day performance at 9.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) is -50.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

IVP Dividends

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.90% of Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. shares while 2.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.87%. There are 2.81% institutions holding the Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. stock share, with Bartlett & Co. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 3.45% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million IVP shares worth $0.2 million.