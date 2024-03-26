IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ: INAB) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 0.53 million IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.24 changing hands around $0.04 or 3.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $53.59M. INAB’s current price is a discount, trading about -218.55% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 47.58% up since then. When we look at IN8bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 172.72K.

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

Instantly INAB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3500 added 3.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.29%, with the 5-day performance at 3.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) is 25.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21440.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

IN8bio Inc (INAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IN8bio Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.03% over the past 6 months, a 30.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IN8bio Inc will rise 36.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -50.62%. The 2024 estimates are for IN8bio Inc earnings to increase by 35.50%.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.97% of IN8bio Inc shares while 37.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.44%. There are 37.35% institutions holding the IN8bio Inc stock share, with Voss Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 1.62% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million INAB shares worth $0.53 million.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.49% or 0.47 million shares worth $0.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.2 million.