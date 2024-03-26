IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX: IGC) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 0.53 million IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s per share price at $0.40 changed hands at $0.02 or 6.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.49M. IGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.0% off its 52-week high of $0.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 37.5% up since then. When we look at IGC Pharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 468.88K.

IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) trade information

Instantly IGC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4760 added 6.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.81%, with the 5-day performance at 17.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) is 32.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.8 days.

IGC Pharma Inc (IGC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that IGC Pharma Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $620k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.91%.

IGC Dividends

IGC Pharma Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 20.

IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.34% of IGC Pharma Inc shares while 3.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.92%. There are 3.87% institutions holding the IGC Pharma Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.91% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million IGC shares worth $0.24 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.63% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.63 million shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $51067.0.