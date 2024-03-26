i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session,, 1.73 million i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.33 changing hands around $0.07 or 5.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $416.54M. IAUX’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.76% off its 52-week high of $2.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 7.52% up since then. When we look at i-80 Gold Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Instantly IAUX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5000 added 5.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.43%, with the 5-day performance at -3.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) is 6.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.01 days.

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.51% of i-80 Gold Corp shares while 54.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.10%. There are 54.81% institutions holding the i-80 Gold Corp stock share, with Sprott Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 7.46% of the shares, roughly 22.36 million IAUX shares worth $29.18 million.

Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.27% or 21.8 million shares worth $28.45 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Sprott Gold Equity Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 16.84 million shares estimated at $21.98 million under it, the former controlled 5.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.26% of the shares, roughly 9.77 million shares worth around $12.75 million.