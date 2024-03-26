How Will TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session,, 0.49 million TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.82 changing hands around $0.11 or 3.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $132.98M. TPIC’s current price is a discount, trading about -385.11% off its 52-week high of $13.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 42.2% up since then. When we look at TPI Composites Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

Instantly TPIC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.06 added 3.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.00%, with the 5-day performance at 4.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) is -7.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.13 days.

TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TPI Composites Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.25% over the past 6 months, a 67.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TPI Composites Inc will fall -2.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $293.07 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that TPI Composites Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $313.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $378.44 million and $381.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -17.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for TPI Composites Inc earnings to increase by 65.96%.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06.

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.98% of TPI Composites Inc shares while 79.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.23%. There are 79.78% institutions holding the TPI Composites Inc stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 9.74% of the shares, roughly 4.6 million TPIC shares worth $12.84 million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.86% or 3.24 million shares worth $9.04 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.24 million shares estimated at $3.46 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $2.99 million.