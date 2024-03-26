Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 8.67 million Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at $0.03 or 24.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.52M. GWAV’s last price was a discount, traded about -646.67% off its 52-week high of $1.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 956.56K.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

Instantly GWAV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -59.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1790 added 24.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.10%, with the 5-day performance at -59.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) is -78.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.94 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.19%.

GWAV Dividends

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 11 and April 15.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.77% of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc shares while 19.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.19%. There are 19.37% institutions holding the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc stock share, with Arena Investors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 29.12% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million GWAV shares worth $0.74 million.

Truist Financial Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.80% or 60000.0 shares worth $45660.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 38204.0 shares estimated at $29799.0 under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 12936.0 shares worth around $9844.0.