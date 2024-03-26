GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.35 million GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s per share price at $27.71 changed hands at $0.8 or 2.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.13B. GCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.05% off its 52-week high of $45.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.93, which suggests the last value was 82.21% up since then. When we look at GigaCloud Technology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Instantly GCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 32.42 added 2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.46%, with the 5-day performance at -19.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is -14.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GigaCloud Technology Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 199.57% over the past 6 months, a -3.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GigaCloud Technology Inc will rise 27.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $210.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that GigaCloud Technology Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $245 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 208.72%. The 2024 estimates are for GigaCloud Technology Inc earnings to increase by 5.87%.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 18.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.71% of GigaCloud Technology Inc shares while 38.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.24%. There are 38.07% institutions holding the GigaCloud Technology Inc stock share, with Boston Partners the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.37% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million GCT shares worth $1.02 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 67688.0 shares worth $0.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd. With 17953.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 17909.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.