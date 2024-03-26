GDRX Stock: More Upside For GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX)?

In the latest trading session,, 0.54 million GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.14 changing hands around $0.07 or 1.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.82B. GDRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.23% off its 52-week high of $9.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.14, which suggests the last value was 42.02% up since then. When we look at GoodRx Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Instantly GDRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.93 added 1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.64%, with the 5-day performance at 9.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) is 9.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.49 days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GoodRx Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.62% over the past 6 months, a 42.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $196.01 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that GoodRx Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $199.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $183.99 million and $189.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for GoodRx Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 31.14%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.20% per year.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.89% of GoodRx Holdings Inc shares while 61.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.91%. There are 61.60% institutions holding the GoodRx Holdings Inc stock share, with Francisco Partners Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 90.82% of the shares, roughly 84.7 million GDRX shares worth $600.53 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.99% or 8.38 million shares worth $59.42 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.33 million shares estimated at $16.54 million under it, the former controlled 2.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $13.34 million.