Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.95 million Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.06. With the company’s per share price at $6.82 changed hands at -$0.16 or -2.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.04B. GOTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.46% off its 52-week high of $8.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 67.45% up since then. When we look at Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.41 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.68 subtracted -2.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.40%, with the 5-day performance at -10.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) is 24.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $129.66 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $146.93 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.99%. The 2024 estimates are for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR earnings to increase by 747.69%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.03% per year.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 28 and June 03.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.78% of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares while 32.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.22%. There are 32.58% institutions holding the Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.09% of the shares, roughly 5.49 million GOTU shares worth $15.85 million.

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.61% or 4.23 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.98 million shares estimated at $8.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $7.74 million.