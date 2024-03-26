Gamida Cell Ltd’s (NASDAQ: GMDA) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 2.78 million Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.34 changed hands at -$0.05 or -12.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.83M. GMDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -638.24% off its 52-week high of $2.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 35.29% up since then. When we look at Gamida Cell Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 million.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Instantly GMDA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4200 subtracted -12.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.10%, with the 5-day performance at -8.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.51 days.

Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gamida Cell Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.38% over the past 6 months, a 46.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gamida Cell Ltd will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.90% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.06 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Gamida Cell Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.23 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.78%. The 2024 estimates are for Gamida Cell Ltd earnings to increase by 37.90%.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 27.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.58% of Gamida Cell Ltd shares while 26.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.96%. There are 26.49% institutions holding the Gamida Cell Ltd stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 6.06% of the shares, roughly 8.04 million GMDA shares worth $2.72 million.

Levin Capital Strategies, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.54% or 6.02 million shares worth $2.04 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund. With 2.21 million shares estimated at $0.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund held about 1.64% of the shares, roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $0.73 million.