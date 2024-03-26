Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the latest trading session,, 1.27 million Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.91 changing hands around $1.04 or 4.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.53B. FL’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.01% off its 52-week high of $42.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.84, which suggests the last value was 44.85% up since then. When we look at Foot Locker Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 million.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) trade information

Instantly FL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.19 added 4.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.61%, with the 5-day performance at 15.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) is -20.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.56 days.

Foot Locker Inc (FL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Foot Locker Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.30% over the past 6 months, a 9.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Foot Locker Inc will fall -81.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -125.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.89 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Foot Locker Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $1.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.99 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Foot Locker Inc earnings to increase by 9.38%.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 17 and May 21. The 4.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.59% of Foot Locker Inc shares while 108.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.43%. There are 108.67% institutions holding the Foot Locker Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 17.80% of the shares, roughly 16.76 million FL shares worth $451.6 million.

Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.18% or 11.47 million shares worth $308.96 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.57 million shares estimated at $150.05 million under it, the former controlled 5.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $79.06 million.