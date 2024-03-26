Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -5.28% Decline

In the latest trading session,, 0.43 million Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.52 changed hands at -$0.09 or -5.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.02M. FEMY’s current price is a discount, trading about -212.5% off its 52-week high of $4.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 83.55% up since then. When we look at Femasys Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 685.27K.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

Instantly FEMY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -23.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8800 subtracted -5.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.41%, with the 5-day performance at -23.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) is 7.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Femasys Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 359.89% over the past 6 months, a 3.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Femasys Inc will rise 16.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $240k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Femasys Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $234k and $250k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 460.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Femasys Inc earnings to increase by 3.12%.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.80% of Femasys Inc shares while 6.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.10%. There are 6.55% institutions holding the Femasys Inc stock share, with CM Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.08% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million FEMY shares worth $0.68 million.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.09% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 81738.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.