enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EU) Disappoints Wall Street With -3.95% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session,, 0.72 million enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.13 changed hands at -$0.17 or -3.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $696.36M. EU’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.34% off its 52-week high of $4.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 57.38% up since then. When we look at enCore Energy Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) trade information

Instantly EU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.61 subtracted -3.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.09%, with the 5-day performance at 1.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU) is 3.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.55 days.

enCore Energy Corp (EU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the enCore Energy Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.11% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -147.07%. The 2024 estimates are for enCore Energy Corp earnings to increase by 41.04%.

EU Dividends

enCore Energy Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 23 and April 30.

enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.82% of enCore Energy Corp shares while 31.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.57%. There are 31.00% institutions holding the enCore Energy Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 5.02% of the shares, roughly 9.09 million EU shares worth $37.53 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.57% or 8.26 million shares worth $34.12 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 9.44 million shares estimated at $38.99 million under it, the former controlled 5.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 4.25% of the shares, roughly 7.69 million shares worth around $31.76 million.